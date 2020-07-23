New Details on 'Star Trek: Prodigy,' the Nickelodeon Animated Series

Nickelodeon's upcoming animated Star Trek series has a title and logo.

Star Trek: Prodigy is centered around "a group of lawless teens who discover a derelict Starfleet ship and use it to search for adventure, meaning and salvation," Nickelodeon and CBS Television Studios announced Thursday during the Star Trek Universe panel at Comic-Con@Home.

The CG-animated series, which is the latest to join the ever-expanding Star Trek TV world, is set to debut on Nickelodeon in 2021. Its aim is to introduce the universe to a younger audience, according to the ViacomCBS-owned network.

Nickelodeon

Star Trek: Prodigy is developed by Kevin and Dan Hageman (Trollhunters, Ninjago). Star Trek boss Alex Kurtzman will be an executive producer alongside Heather Kadin, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth and the Hagemans. Aaron Baiers will serve as a co-executive producer.

The new series joins a Star Trek TV franchise that features CBS All Access' Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard and the upcoming animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks as well as the upcoming Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, featuring Captain Pike, Spock and Number One.

A Michelle Yeoh-led spinoff about Section 31 is currently in development.

Watch the Star Trek Universe panel at Comic-Con@Home below.

