'Star Trek' Spinoff With Michelle Yeoh Is in the Works

Michelle Yeoh isn't going anywhere in the Star Trek universe.

The Crazy Rich Asians star will lead her own Star Trek spinoff series, which has officially been put into development at CBS All Access, the streaming service announced Monday.

The potential series will expand on Yeoh’s current role as Captain Philippa Georgiou, a member of Starfleet’s Section 31 division, a shadow organization within the Federation. Yeoh was first introduced in the first season of Star Trek: Discovery and will return for the sophomore installment.

“Michelle has shattered ceilings, broken boundaries, and astonished us with her grace and gravitas for decades. As a human, I adore her. As an actor, I revere her,” executive producer Alex Kurtzman said. “Erika and Boey are remarkable, exciting writers who bring a fresh perspective to the world of Star Trek and we’re all thrilled to explore the next wild chapter in the life of Captain Philippa Georgiou.”

“I’m so excited to continue telling these rich Star Trek stories,” Yeoh said. “Being a part of this universe and this character specifically has been such a joy for me to play. I can’t wait to see where it all goes -- certainly I believe it will go ‘where no WOMAN has ever gone before!’”

Yeoh's possible spinoff is just the latest in an expanding Star Trek universe, following news in August of Patrick Stewart's return as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in a new CBS All Access series centered on "the next chapter in Picard’s life," an animated comedy series, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and a series of short films, Star Trek: Short Treks.

Star Trek: Discovery returns Thursday at 5:30 p.m. ET/PT on CBS All Access.

