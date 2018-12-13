The Official 'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 2 Trailer Is Here!

The official Star Trek: Discovery season two trailer is here!

The anticipated sophomore season, which launches Thursday, Jan. 17 on CBS All Access, has also been extended to 14 episodes, from the previously announced 13.

After answering a distress signal from the U.S.S. Enterprise, season two of Star Trek: Discovery finds the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery joining forces with Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) on a new mission to investigate seven mysterious red signals and the appearance of an unknown being called the Red Angel. While the crew must work together to unravel their meaning and origin, Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) is forced to face her past with the return of her estranged brother, Spock (Ethan Peck).

"There is a great responsibility to handle. This could be the defining moment for multiple civilizations, millions of lives," a bearded Spock ominously warns in the two-minute trailer. "The future may be determined by our actions, yours and mine."

"We're really on the other side of the looking glass now, aren't we?" Michael worriedly says, as the season's new threat -- the aforementioned Red Angel -- comes into full view. "This Red Angel showed me an apocalyptic vision. Someone or something is going to end all sentient life in the galaxy," Spock says.

"We don't know what's waiting for us out there. Be bold, be brave, be courageous," Pike tells his crew. Watch the jam-packed trailer below.

If that wasn't enough, CBS All Access released the slick new poster for the upcoming season, and it's giving us serious intergalactic vibes. Check out the key art below.

CBS All Access

In addition to Martin-Green, Mount and Peck, season two of Star Trek: Discovery stars Michelle Yeoh, Doug Jones, Shazad Latif, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz and Mary Chieffo.

Star Trek: Discovery premieres Thursday, Jan. 17 at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT on CBS All Access.

