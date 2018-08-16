A new Star Wars adventure is about to take flight!

The Disney Channel released the first trailer for Star Wars Resistance on Friday, a brand new animated series that explores the Star Wars universe prior to the events of The Force Awakens. The anime-style series follows a new character, Kazuda "Kaz" Xiono -- voiced by Days of Our Lives star Christopher Sean -- a young pilot recruited by the Resistance to spy on the First Order's growing threat to the galaxy.

The trailer also features a look at some Star Wars faves, including Poe Dameron -- voiced by Oscar Isaac, reprising his Force Awakens and Last Jedi role -- and beloved droid BB-8!

Star Wars Resistance's one-hour premiere episode, titled "The Recruit," will introduce fans to a new corner of the franchise's sprawling universe, as Kaz is appointed to his undercover post on the Colossus, an aircraft refueling platform on an outer rim water planet. There, he works as a mechanic and meets veteran pilot Yeager (Legion star Scott Lawrence), an old friend of Poe's, as well as a cast of new of new droids, aliens and creatures.

Other voice talent on the show includes Gwendoline Christie -- reprising her role as Captain Phasma -- Donald Faison, Jim Rash, Bobby Moynihan, Suzie McGrath, Myrna Velasco, Josh Brener, and Rachel Butera as General Leia Organa.

Star Wars Resistance premieres Sunday, Oct. 7 on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW.

See more on the new series in the video below!

