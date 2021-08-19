There's a new crime family on the block and they're about to take Detroit by storm.

Starz unveiled the first look at its upcoming series, BMF, during its virtual summer Television Critics press tour on Thursday, giving fans a sneak peek at the highly anticipated drama executive produced by 50 Cent. Inspired by a true story, the series follows two brothers who rise from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980s and give birth to one of the most influential crime families in the country.

According to the series's official synopsis, Demetrius "Big Meech" and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory combined their charismatic leadership and business acumen to bring their vision beyond the drug trade and into the world of hip-hop, rendering the brothers iconic on a global level. "Their unwavering belief in family loyalty became the cornerstone of their partnership and the crux of their eventual estrangement," the description reads. "This is a story about love, kinship and capitalism in the pursuit of the American dream."

BMF stars Demetrius "Lil Meech" Flenory Jr., the son of Big Meech; Da'Vinchi, Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, Ajiona Alexus, Eric Kofi Abrefa, Myles Truitt, Steve Harris, with Arkeisha "Kash Doll" Knight and Wood Harris in recurring roles. La La Anthony, Serayah and Eminem will star as recurring guest stars, along with Snoop Dogg as "Pastor Swift."

BMF premieres Sunday, Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on all Starz platforms, and will air internationally on the StarzPlay premium streaming platform in Europe, Latin America and Japan.

