Stassi Schroeder's upcoming wedding to Beau Clark will be an exclusive affair.

ET's Rachel Smith spoke with theVanderpump Rules star on the red carpet at the 2019 Glamour Women of The Year Awards at Alice Tully Hall in New York City on Monday, where she revealed that not every one of her co-stars are guaranteed an invite to her nuptials.

"I'm not so sure," she shared. "Let's see how everyone behaves."

The 31-year-old reality star announced her engagement to Clark in July; they'll be tying the knot next year.

"We're getting married in Rome next fall. So that is what we're doing," she told ET. "I'm so excited."

"Having a destination wedding in another country. Like, honestly -- it's really difficult but it cuts the fat, so you're able to have a smaller wedding. And a more intimate wedding," she shared. "So, that's the goal."

For now, Schroeder is happy to be on the guest list for another exclusive event: Monday's Glamour Women of the Year Awards. "It's baller," she gushed of the event.

As for the influential women in her own life, the reality star -- who wore vintage Gucci to the event -- has a few. "Margaret Atwood. Listen, [I love] Handmaid's Tale... I love Charlize Theron. So, I mean, this is all very cool," she shared. "Everyone I get to meet, I'm very, very excited."

