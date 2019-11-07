The 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 8 Trailer Is Here -- Watch!

These… maybe aren’t the best days of our lives.

Vanderpump Rules is back with some fresh drama -- and some fresh faces. The Bravo mainstay is shaking things up this year, introducing a slew of new cast members: Max Boyens, the general manager of TomTom; Brett Caprioni, a SUR-ver; Danica Dow, an assistant manager; Charli Burnett, a new SUR-ver; and Dayna Kathan, also a SUR-ver. They join the OG crew, which includes Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Scheana Shay and, of course, Lisa Vanderpump. Stassi's fiance, Beau Clark, and James' girlfriend, Raquel Leviss, also officially join the cast.

"I don’t even know where to start," Lisa says, opening the trailer in a confessional. "This was years of friendship that I thought would last forever. Suddenly, everything kind of turned upside down."

Lisa is talking about two friendship breakups that have been much-reported in the Bravo blogs, but with no confirmed information until now: Jax and Tom Sandoval’s falling out, as well as Stassi and Katie taking a step back from their fellow "Witch of WeHo," Kristen. The first look features explosive arguments between both groups.

Watch the full trailer here, which also includes the updated title sequence for the new season!

As for the newbies, they're bringing their own set of issues to the small screen. As Lisa puts it, "It's great to have new faces, but their problems seem to be as complicated as their predecessors."

It appears that Dayna and Max will be the main attraction of the new fold, as the pair seems to be entangled in some sort of messy relationship. In one scene, Scheana -- who appears to be the only original cast member still working at SUR -- tells Dayna, "Woman to woman, be careful."

Season eight will also feature Jax and Brittany's wedding, Stassi and Beau’s engagement and, potentially, a mental breakdown.

"I just want to get in my car and drive away and never come back," Ariana ominously laments, through tears, at the end of the sneak peek.

Vanderpump Rules returns to Bravo for its eighth season on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 9 p.m. ET. The full cast will be at BravoCon in New York City next week to screen the season premiere, and ET will be bringing you all the highlights! Make sure to download the ET Live app on your mobile device or smart TV to stay up to date on all the news.

