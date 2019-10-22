'Vanderpump Rules' Star Lala Kent Celebrates 1 Year of Sobriety

It's a special day for Lala Kent.

The Vanderpump Rules star took to Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate a big milestone: one year of sobriety.

"Today, I am 1 year sober. This is the biggest accomplishment I’ve ever had in my life and the one I am most proud of," Kent wrote alongside a photo of herself. "The moments I have had in the past year have been a blessing that I have been present for. I didn’t have that before. Today, I will celebrate my 1 year birthday because it’s exciting. It is also humbling. Because today, and every day after that, I will fight for it. But I wont give it up for anything ♥️."

It's an exciting time for Kent, who is also gearing up for her wedding to fiance Randall Emmett. The film producer proposed in September 2018 and Kent told ET last December that she was planning for a 2020 wedding -- but it won't be filmed for Vanderpump Rules.

"I think he's just a behind-the-scenes type of person," she shared. "Our show can get very real, and I just don't know that he's about that. I think he likes to keep certain things behind closed doors."

After tying the knot, Kent is looking forward to having kids. "He's set on one, I'm set on two," she revealed. "So, two it will be because Lala gets what she wants ... I would like to get married in 2020, and then at least a year of being married, and then let's get it poppin’, Daddy!"

