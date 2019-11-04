BravoCon 2019: Get Schedule Details!

Brace yourselves for BravoCon!

Bravo's first-ever fan convention is just weeks away, and now we know all the details from the jam-packed weekend. There will be more than 88 Bravolebrities in attendance, and more than 50 live events for Bravo lovers to enjoy, starting Friday, Nov. 15, and running through Sunday, Nov. 17. Each day features a number of panels, photo opportunities, activations and one-of-a-kind experiences for fans, including select "buy up" events, which carry an extra cost, but give fans exclusive access to their favorite personalities. Everything goes down at one of three locations on Manhattan's west side: The Manhattan Center (311 West 34th Street), Skylight Modern (537 W 27th Street) and Union West (535 W 28th Street).

See below for a full breakdown of the highlights from each day.

FRIDAY, NOV. 15

The first day of BravoCon kicks off with a "Bravo All Stars: OG Housewives Edition" panel, moderated by Andy Cohen and featuring former Real Housewives of Orange County star Jeana Keough, former Real Housewives of New York City star Jill Zarin, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Adrienne Maloof and former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Caroline Manzo. Friday also features a GLADD-hosted conversation around LGBTQ representation on the network; appearances by Project Runway's Christian Sieriano; the stars of the Million Dollar Listing franchise, including Fredrik Eklund, Josh Flagg and Ryan Serhant; a Southern Charm tea-spilling session; appearances from the casts of Married to Medicine and The Real Housewives of New York City.

The "buy-up" events for Friday are a Top Chef dinner and the largest Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in history.

SATURDAY, NOV. 16

Day two sees the women of The Real Housewives of New Jersey sit down for a chat about their new season; an "Ask Any" Q&A with Andy Cohen; the "Real Housewives: OGs Only" panel, featuring RHOBH's Kyle Richards, RHONJ's Teresa Giudice, RHOC's Vicki Gunvalson and RHONY's Luann de Lesseps; a Real Housewives of Atlanta panel called "Peach Tea Sip and See," featuring Cynthia Bailey, Eva Marcille and Porsha Williams; a conversation with the cast of Vanderpump Rules, including a sneak peek screening of the season eight premiere; a Bravo producers panel; and a "Battle of the Sexes" competition starring Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor and Tom Schwartz, Southern Charm's Austen Kroll, Below Deck's Joao Franco and Shahs of Sunset's Mike Shouhed vs. Vanderpump's Brittany Cartwright and Stassi Schroeder, Below Deck's Kate Chastain, RHONY's Tinsley Mortimer and Shahs' Mercedes Javid, all hosted by Bravo superfan Jerry O'Connell.

Saturday's "buy-up" events include a Southern Charm-inspired brunch, a Top Chef dinner and a Vanderpump Rules after-party DJ'd by "White Kanye" himself, DJ James Kennedy.

SUNDAY, NOV. 17

The weekend wraps up with some of the biggest attractions, including the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County's panel; a live show by Stassi Schroeder, inspired by her hit podcast tour, Stassi AF; the women of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills-- Lisa Rinna, Dority Kemsley, Erika Girardi, Denise Richards and Teddi Mellencamp -- sharing a first-look at their highly-anticipated 10th season; a "Men of Bravo" panel featuring stars from Southern Charm, Shahs of Sunset and Vanderpump Rules; a "Werk Out" session with RHONY star Dorinda Medley; and a Summer House-themed party.

Sunday's "buy up" events are a "Bravopalooza" brunch, a Top Chef dinner and Luann de Lesseps' "Countess and Friends" cabaret show.

A breakdown of the day-by-day activities is available at BravoTV.com and in the BravoCon app. ET will bring you highlights from BravoCon all weekend long, so make sure to download the ET Live app on your phone or streaming device to stay up-to-date on all the news to come out of the convention!

