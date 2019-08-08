BravoCon Details Are Here! Get Ticket and Programming Info

Bravoholics, get ready, ‘cause BravoCon is upon us! Well, the ticket sales are, at least.

Starting next Tuesday, Aug. 13, Real Housewives devotees will be able to secure their spot at Bravo’s first-ever fan convention, BravoCon, in New York City from Nov. 15 through Nov. 17. Tickets go on sale on Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT at BravoCon2019.com, with packages starting at $299. The passes will give fans access to the three-day immersive experience at three New York City venues: The Manhattan Center, Skylight Modern and Union West.

More than 70 Bravolebrities will be on hand for the historic occasion, including stars from Vanderpump Rules, Southern Charm, Top Chef, Shahs of Sunset, Million Dollar Listing, Married to Medicine, Summer House, Below Deck and, of course, lots and lots of Real Housewives.

The face of the network, Andy Cohen, will also have a major presence at the weekend-long celebration, filming the biggest episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen ever on Friday, Nov. 15, at the Hammerstein Ballroom. The space fits the show’s largest audience ever, and will feature the most Bravolebrities ever sharing the same stage at the same time.

Other highlights from the one-of-a-kind weekend include a special edition of Luann de Lesseps’ Countess and Friends cabaret show, a Vanderpump Rules after-hours party, Top Chef culinary experiences, Southern Charm-themed brunches, a Real Housewives museum, cast and producer panels from Bravo’s biggest shows, live fan-favorite podcasts, a Bravo marketplace, immersive photos ops, sneak peek screenings and more to be announced in the coming weeks. Expect lots of breaking news to be dropped over the course of the three-day event!

Stick with ET and BravoTV.com for all your BravoCon updates.

