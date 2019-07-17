The 'RHOD' Season 4 Trailer Is Here -- Watch!

The Real Housewives of Dallas are carrying on… well, Kary-ing on.

Bravo’s ladies of the Big D return for their fourth season with a new ‘Wife in tow, Kary Brittingham. The self-proclaimed "feisty" gal from Guadalajara, Mexico, makes her debut in the season four trailer, taking the place of a different Cary, Cary Deuber. But don’t worry -- the OG Dallas Housewife will still be around, just in a "friend of the Housewives" role while she pursues her own reality show focused on her plastic surgery business.

As for what else the trailer brings, expect lots of drama between the ladies, especially for one-time besties LeeAnne Locken and D’Andra Simmons. The women are now sworn enemies, and it doesn’t seem like it’ll be easy for them to get back to a good place.

"You know what? You owe me a big f**king apology," D’Andra tells LeeAnne in one scene. "When you get on your knees and apologize to me is when I will accept you back as a friend."

It will be a big season for LeeAnne, as fans will finally get to see her walk down the aisle and tie the knot with her longtime love, Rich Emberlin. Check out the full trailer here:

Other highlights from season four include, of course, more feuding for LeeAnne and Brandi Redmond, more appearances from D’Andra’s mother, "Momma Dee," and some unexpected aggression from Kameron Westcott! Dallas’ resident Barbie girl throws a napkin in Brandi’s face and warns LeeAnne, "I’m not afraid of you, but if anyone should be afraid, you should be afraid of me."

And it wouldn’t be a season of RHOD without some hijinks courtesy of Brandi and her BFF Stephanie Hollman. The pair appear to be prank-happy, as always, and maybe even wackier than ever -- Brandi throws a funeral for her late pet rabbit, Bun Bun.

The Real Housewives of Dallas’ new season premieres Wednesday, Sept. 4, at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

