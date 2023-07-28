As the summer heat rises, the best way to cool off with a splash of caffeine before heading out the door is with a glass of iced coffee. For fast and convenient iced coffee right at home, Keurig's new K-Iced brewers hit the spot. With much of the country experiencing record-breaking temperatures, Amazon's deal on the Keurig K-Iced single serve brewer could not have arrived at a better time.

Released only a couple months ago, the Keurig K-Iced coffee maker is now on sale for just $79. Outside of Prime Day, this is the first discount the new brewer has received. Normally priced at $100, shoppers can now get 21% off to brew either a refreshing and delicious iced coffee or a rich, full-flavored hot coffee — no Starbucks line required.

With the K-Cup Coffee Pod of your choice, the K-Iced produces a vibrant, balanced and flavorful iced coffee taste. This Keurig features a Brew Over Ice option that automatically adjusts your brew temperature, starting hotter to extract the full flavor from the pods before cooling down to minimize ice melt.

The K-Iced 2-in-1 coffee maker also allows you to adjust the coffee strength with the Strong Brew setting. Just choose a 8-, 10- or 12-ounce cup size and enjoy your favorite iced coffee drinks at home without burning a hole in your wallet. There's no telling when Amazon's Keurig deal will end, so we recommend acting fast to cool off this summer, stat.

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

