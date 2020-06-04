While some celebrities are speaking out against police brutality or donating money to help pay for George Floyd protestors' bailouts and helping the Black Lives Matter movement, others are taking to the streets and joining the crowds.

Steph and Ayesha Curry joined Golden State Warrior Juan Toscano Anderson at his Walking un Unity event in Oakland, California, on Wednesday.

"Today was a movement in Oakland! Thank you @juanonjuan10 for the leadership. Everybody play your role and be consistent with it. This is a real moment of change," Steph wrote on Instagram. "Keep each other accountable. 'It is our duty to fight for our freedom. It is our duty to win. We must love and support each other. We have nothing to lose but our chains!' #justiceforgeorgefloyd #breonnataylor #blm"

Cara Delevingne also proudly supported the Black Lives Matter movement. "One step forward, but a long way to go," she wrote alongside a photo of herself at a protest.

ET also has learned that Brad Pitt was seen at a protest in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday with his friend, actress Alia Shawkat. Pitt, who was snapped by paparazzi as he drove through downtown on his motorcycle, was spotted walking side-by-side with Shawkat.

The Search Party star has been vocal about her support for the Black Lives Matter movement on social media, and has attended other protests earlier this week.

Anthony Anderson also addressed the crowd at a protest, telling them that he needed to put his "boots on the ground." Cedric the Entertainer was also alongside the Black-ish star.

Bachelor star Amanda Stanton, as well as Jonah Hill and Tommy Dorfman also participated in California protest.

Meagan Good and Cynthia Bailey also protested against police brutality, injustices and inequality.

Zoe Kravitz expressed her support for protests across the globe. "GO HEAD LONDON. #blacklivesmatter," she captioned a post on her Instagram on Wednesday.

Lili Reinhart, meanwhile, was spotted at a protest in West Hollywood, California. The Riverdale star had previously come out as a bisexual woman via an Instagram Story promoting the LGBTQ+ protest for the Black Lives Matter movement. She was spotted holding up a sign that read "all four charged BLM" in all-caps.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas stepped out to show their support for the movement at a protest in Los Angeles' Venice neighborhood on Tuesday. Affleck, wearing a gray T-shirt and hoodie, proudly held up a "Black Lives Matter" sign as he and de Armas were photographed crossing Abbot Kinney Boulevard with fellow demonstrators.

The actors' appearance at the protest came just one day after he shared support for Black Lives Matter on his Instagram. "#BlackLivesMatter. Now is the time for me to listen, learn, and most importantly, take action," he wrote on Monday.

March for #GeorgeFloyd in #Venice today. Blessed to have @BenAffleck express awareness and concern for the local Historic Black Community in #VeniceBeach that has been long ignored and obstructed by local politicians, LAPD, and commerce bullies. #SaveVenice#DefendOakwoodpic.twitter.com/Y1yLOn07GW — Save Venice (@savexvenice) June 2, 2020

Keke Palmer also stepped out to participate in a protest in Los Angeles on Tuesday -- and her passionate, powerful conversation with the National Guard made headlines and inspired people across the country.

Watch all of this. pic.twitter.com/YHq0QhXrnw — Gadi Schwartz (@GadiNBC) June 2, 2020

Logan Paul, Josie Canseco and Travis Barker also protested on Tuesday, as did Richard Madden.

Lot of influencers among thousands protesting today in LA... @LoganPaul headed down Vine. pic.twitter.com/pEBAJFUH9i — Gadi Schwartz (@GadiNBC) June 2, 2020

Richard Madden is at the protest today too!! pic.twitter.com/Qor7r7G5Wa — Trisha ⧗ᵇˡᵐ (@romanoffnparker) June 2, 2020

On Friday, Tinashe shared a photo of herself holding up a "Black Lives Matter" sign in Los Angeles, encouraging fans to "Show up."

"PLEASE DONT LIVE IN FEAR ♥️," another post read.

Ariana Grande took to Twitter to share photos from her time protesting in Los Angeles.

"Hours and miles of peaceful protesting yesterday that got little to no coverage. all throughout beverly hills and west hollywood we chanted, people beeped and cheered along. we were passionate, we were loud, we were loving. cover this too please. #BLACKLIVESMATTER," she wrote.

"Stay active, stay energized, keep sharing, keep learning. sending strength and if you are protesting today please be safe. @blklivesmatter @blmla and @wp4bl have shared more ways to help," Grande added, along with a link of ways fans can help out.

Halsey and Yungblud were also spotted at the Los Angeles protests over the weekend. Cameras captured the two wearing masks, as they held signs that read "Black Lives Matter" and chanted with the people. At one point, they both took to Instagram Live to share video from the scene.

Machine Gun Kelly also shared photos of himself at the rally, calling for justice with friends.

Meanwhile, in Miami, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were spotted walking around with protestors, holding up signs and wearing masks to protect them from the coronavirus.

And in Minnesota, NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns protested at the state house, just weeks after losing his mother to COVID-19.

A ridiculously powerful image of Karl-Anthony Towns, who is still out there showing support for George Floyd despite recently losing his mother to COVID-19. He has proven to be a leader in his community and should be applauded for his tenacity and resilience. Salute, @KarlTowns. https://t.co/mvAMxglyft — Bryan Kalbrosky (@BryanKalbrosky) May 29, 2020

Emily Ratajkowski shared similar snapshots, along with updates on what was happening as the day went by.

"DISMANTLE POWER STRUCTURES OF OPPRESSION #defundthepolice #justiceforgeorgefloyd #blacklivesmatter," she captioned her slideshow.

& their cars. People started to smash the mirrors and graffiti the car and then it was on fire. — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) May 30, 2020

Insecure star Kendrick Sampson continued to update his Instagram with videos from Saturday's protests. In one, he explained how the police were asking people to disperse but they were boxed in.

Rapper J. Cole was also spotted in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

J. Cole has joined the protest in downtown Fayetteville, NC. So remember all the rappers who were out here donating and supporting when its time to buy albums. pic.twitter.com/OjJWRLFtJy — OBJ said ask about him (@evelynvwoodsen) May 30, 2020

Other stars like Paris Jackson, Nick Cannon, Tessa Thompson and Timothée Chalamet also shared posts while protesting over the weekend. See below:

Floyd, a black man living in Minnesota, died after a police officer held him down by the neck with his knee for more than seven minutes when he was arrested for suspicion of forgery outside a deli. Since Floyd's death, people have begun to protest in Minneapolis and across the nation. On Friday, the since-fired police officer who held down Floyd by his neck was arrested and charged with murder.

As protests continue, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garrett announced that a curfew would be put into place. Curfews in Minneapolis and St. Paul, among other cities have also imposed a curfew, according to CBS News.

We will always protect free speech and Angelenos’ right to live without fear of violence or vandalism. To increase safety for demonstrators, law enforcement and all citizens of Los Angeles, we are putting a curfew in place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

https://t.co/vy3XM760qb — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) May 30, 2020

See how other celebrities have spoken out after Floyd's death, in the video below.

