Stephen Colletti may have gone back, back to the beginning, but he wasn't ready for all the drama! The 34-year-old former Laguna Beach star reconnected with his ex, Kristin Cavallari, in August shortly after her split from estranged husband Jay Cutler.

Colletti appeared on the Comments By Celebs Podcast this week where he opened up about the photo of him and Cavallari going viral.

"My phone was off for that day," he quipped. "I told Kristin, I was like, 'You owe me dinner. I had to turn my phone off for 24 hours.'"

Colletti remained tightlipped about their reunion. When host Emma Diamond said she wouldn't ask about the possibility of a rekindling between Colletti and Cavallari due to the reality star's current relationship status, she's been romantically linked to comedian Jeff Dye, he simply replied, "Thank you, I appreciate that."

When the photo was posted in August, a source close to Cavallari told ET that the exes are just friends.

"I knew that it was going to create a little commotion. I didn't know to what degree," Cavallari said of the pic on the On The List with Brett Gursky podcast in October. "That's my most liked photo on Instagram ever, like more than my kids, more than anything in my life, that photo with Stephen, which is cool. I think it's really neat that people are still so invested and that it brings people back to that time."

As for Cavallari's relationship with Dye, a source recently told ET "he’s been making a big effort to take things to the next level and get more serious."

"Kristin is always laughing with Jeff and it’s easy and fun for her," the source said. "She’s able to be herself and carefree with him after all the stress from her divorce. Their relationship is definitely heating up."

