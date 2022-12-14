Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, DJ on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show,' Dead at 40

Stephen “tWitch” boss has died at 40 years old.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Boss' wife, Allison Holker shared in a statement to People. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," the dancer added. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

Holker ended her statement with one final message to her husband. "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you," she concluded.

TMZ was the first to report that the formerEllen DeGeneres Show DJ died.

According to the outlet, Holker entered a Los Angeles police station and reported that her husband had left home without his car. Shortly after, LAPD reportedly responded to gunshots at a Los Angeles hotel, where he was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. ET has not confirmed the cause of his death.

Boss was known for his role as the Ellen Show house DJ from 2014 until the end of the series in 2022. In 2020, DeGeneres made him an executive producer. At the start of each show, tWitch would get the audience pumped up with his dance moves.

The world was introduced to the performer in 2008, when he became the runner-up on So You Think You Can Dance. Boss also appeared on the big screen alongside Channing Tatum in Magic Mike: XXL.

In 2013, Boss married Holker, a fellow SYTYCD alum. The pair recently celebrated their 9-year wedding anniversary. On Saturday, the dancer took to social media to mark the occasion with a series of throwback pictures from their wedding.

“Happy anniversary my love @allisonholker #9years ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” he wrote.

Boss and Holker are parents to their children Weslie, Maddox and Zaia.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

