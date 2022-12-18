Stephen "tWitch" Boss is continuing to be remembered by his family, friends, colleagues and fans in the wake of his tragic death earlier this week.

Over the weekend Andy Lassner, former producer at The Ellen DeGeneres Show, penned a thoughtful tribute to Boss in which he urged those mourning his loss to being grateful for the gifts Boss gave to the world.

"So many people on social media are posting pictures of themselves with Twitch. Talking about their close friendships with him. Talking about the texts they exchanged with him just last week. Talking about the conversation they once had with him. The thing is - it’s all true. It’s all real. Those who knew him are not trying to make this tragedy about themselves. They are just trying to convey to you who Twitch was," Lassner began, sharing a black-and-white photo of the smiley dancer and Ellen show DJ.

Stressing his selflessness, Lassner said Boss made sure to make every single person he came in contact with feel like the most "important person in the world.

"He made everything about you. He made you feel like the most important person in the world. And he did this for everybody. Not just the people he needed or that were 'important.' He did it for everybody. It doesn’t sound real. But it is. All of it. He was everyone’s friend. He really did care for every single person who worked at the show and everyone in his life," he continued.

There was a "light" Lassner said Boss emanated -- a feeling that everyone who met him, even just once, felt.

"And the thing is if you met him just once - you felt that feeling. That light. That’s why I think you and I are hurting," Lassner added, speaking to his followers. "Because we all counted on him. He was our flame. Our joy. Our dancer. There was a heavy burden that none of us realized he was carrying. He must have been so tired. But we didn’t know because he never wanted it to be about him. Ever."

After acknowledging the heavy Burden Boss must have been carrying by being that light for everyone around him, Lassner implored those reading his post to stop questioning the tragic loss, and instead be grateful Boss and the light he allowed everyone to take from his flame.

"So now we can either spend all of our time wondering why and how and never being satisfied with the answers we imagine. Or we can focus on being grateful for the gift he gave us by allowing us to take light from his flame. The thing is that light still burns in us. All of us," Lassner said, wrapping up the thoughtful tribute. "Let’s try and share that light with the people we love. It’s really all we can do. And that’s enough. It’s more than enough."

Lassner's post came not long after new details surrounding Boss' death came to light Friday, after ET learned Boss left a note behind indicating he couldn’t go on anymore. Specifics about the content of the letter were not given.

As was previously reported, Boss died due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was 40.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Medical Examiner Coroner previously told ET that the autopsy was performed on Wednesday and toxicology is pending.

Boss was found dead inside of a motel room on Tuesday. ET confirmed that he checked into the Oak Tree Inn in Encino, California, on Monday, which was located less than a mile from his home. When he didn't check out at 11 a.m. PT the next morning, housekeeping and management knocked on his door "repeatedly." When there was no answer, management opened the door, saw a body on the floor and immediately called the police.

Boss is survived by his wife, Allison Holker, and their three children -- Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

