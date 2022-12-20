Stephen "tWitch" Boss was planning a big move into the home renovation space before his death.

According to Deadline, Boss and his wife, Allison Holker -- who were already in the process of developing their own show called Living the Dream, which would help first time buyers find a home -- were also working on a show at HGTV that would have the couple oversee construction of a full-sized Malibu Barbie Dream House.

A home had even been selected for the project, with HGTV finding a place in Santa Clarita, California to renovate. Filming was scheduled to commence in January, just one month after the dancer's death.

Boss died Dec. 13 at the age of 40 as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

While it's unclear if the show will move forward amid Boss' unexpected death, HGTV is considering "different scenarios."

"We are taking the time to consider different scenarios," an HGTV spokesperson told the outlet. "But for now, our primary focus remains on wishing our best to Allison and the entire Boss family during this difficult time."

While the shows would have marked a major transition for the dance pros, their love for home renovation was nothing new. In 2021, Boss served as a guest judge on HGTV's Design Star: Next Gen, which was hosted by Holker. He and his wife also appeared on the channel's House Party.

As for how Holker is doing in the wake of her husband's tragic death, a source told ET that his widow "is beside herself."

"It feels like she is living a nightmare," the source said of Holker, the former Dancing With the Stars pro who married Boss in 2013.

The couple shares three children, Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3.

"tWitch was such a genuine and good-hearted person," the source added of the former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ, "and his loved ones are feeling his tremendous loss."

Holker confirmed her husband's death in a statement to ET, calling him the "backbone" of their family and an "inspiration" to his fans.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Holker's statement read. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," the dancer added. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Mom Shares Heartbreaking Tribute to Late Son



