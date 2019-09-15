One Emmy-winning series isn't enough for Sterling K. Brown!

The This Is Us star is back with the Pearson family this fall for the fourth season of the beloved NBC family drama, but he's also joining The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel for a recurring role in their upcoming third season. His character is being kept until wraps, but fans caught a brief glimpse of him when the first season 3 trailer dropped in August. So, what can he tease?

"He's black, which I think is really cool," Brown told ET's Leanne Aguilera at the Creative Arts Emmys on Sunday. "Maisel doesn't tend to get black that often, but when Brown shows up, it gets real Afro-American, which makes me happy!"

"It's really wonderful," the two-time Emmy winner added of joining the Prime Video series, which was created by Gilmore Girls masterminds Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino, and follows the life of a '50s housewife-turned-standup comic. "The playground that the Palladinos create is so rigorous. There's a lot of takes that are single takes. They write like, 90-page scripts that they still try to get out in roughly 60 minutes, so the pace is like that [snaps]."

"I would say outside of a multi-camera sitcom, it's the closest thing to doing live theater on camera," he continued. "So it was really exciting, really exhilarating for the cameramen, as well as for the performers, to get those takes as pristine as possible. It was a blast. I loved it."

Brown hit the Emmys carpet with wife Ryan Michelle Bathe, who also has some exciting projects in the works -- including a starring role alongside Jill Scott and Michelle Buteau in the upcoming First Wives Club miniseries, which drops on BET's streaming service, BET+, on Sept .19.

The series, which is being executive produced by Girls Trip writer Tracy Oliver, is based on the cult classic 1996 film of the same name starring Goldie Hawn, Diane Keaton and Bette Midler, and follows three women, Ari (Bathe), Bree (Buteau) and Hazel (Scott), who "band together after their marriages fall apart, and who find strength in their sisterhood – and of course a little revenge."

"Have a watch party, do it with a bunch of friends," Bathe said of the ideal fan experience for First Wives Club die-hards and newcomers alike. "Relive what it felt like to watch Sex and the City for the first time, and First Wives Club the movie for the first time. You're gonna wanna watch it with your girlfriends and your mom and your sisters. It's a rock-rollin' good time."

Check out how Brown's Maisel casting came about in the video below! This Is Us season 4 premieres Sept. 24, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 3 premieres on Dec. 6.

RELATED CONTENT

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Sets Premiere Date for Season 3 -- Watch the First Teaser!

Why 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Is Bingeworthy

'First Wives Club' TV Reboot Gets a Series Order

Related Gallery