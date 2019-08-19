The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel returns in 2019!

On Monday, the Emmy-winning Amazon original announced that season three will premiere Dec. 6, 2019 with a short teaser offering the first look at the upcoming episodes.

Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, the delightful comedy follows Midge (Rachel Brosnahan), a 1958 New York City housewife who had everything she ever wanted until her life was suddenly upended, forcing her to rethink her ambitions. Seasons one and two followed Midge as she attempted to forge a standup comedy career in the male-dominated industry while trying to appease her family and ex-husband in the process.

Like season two, which saw Midge and her father (Tony Shalhoub) chasing her mother (Marin Hinkle) to Paris, the upcoming season will take a detour through Miami, where Midge will undoubtedly have to win over new fans with her standup routine.

In addition to Brosnahan, Shalhoub and Hinkle, season three welcomes back Alex Borstein as Midge’s manager, Susie, Michael Zegen as Midge’s estranged husband Joel, and Kevin Pollak and Caroline Aaron as Joel’s parents, Moishe and Shirley Maisel.

Joining the cast this season is This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown. While details about his role have not been revealed, the actor recently opened up to ET about being on set. “It's great! Like, it's a completely different playground,” he said. “It's the closest thing to live theatre I think I've done in front of a camera.”

In addition to taking home eight Primetime Emmys in 2018, including one for Outstanding Comedy Series as well as wins for Brosnahan and Borstein in the lead and supporting actress categories, respectively, the series has been nominated for another 20 this year.

