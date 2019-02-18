The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is hitting the beach!

ET caught up with Tony Shalhoub and Marin Hinkle -- who star as Abe and Rose Weissman, parents to the eponymous Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan), in the series -- at the Writers Guild Awards on Sunday and they revealed a tropical turn for their characters in season three.

"I think I’ve heard that we’re going to Miami in June. That’s all I know," Shalhoub said of the show, which is due to start filming its third season next month. "I don’t know what that [entails]. It’s about [Midge's] tour, but that’s all I got."

At the end of season two, Midge was offered an opening spot performing her standup comedy on a musician's big tour, which will likely negate her recent engagement to Benjamin (Zachary Levi) and put on strain on her relationship with her traditional parents. Shalhoub, though, thinks Abe could turn a supportive corner for his daughter's comedy career.

"I think that maybe he’s starting to realize that this isn’t just a pipe dream and that maybe, in the eyes of the public, she’s got something," Shalhoub said of Abe. "I’m not sure, but I think there’s a little bit of a thaw going on."

As for Rose, Hinkle hopes that she'll began to evolve a bit, perhaps by spending time with Midge's manager, Susie (Alex Borstein).

"My hope would be that you stick Rose next to Alex’s character, Susie, and maybe we get to go to the fortune teller and have Katrina Lenk back because she’s magical. So I think that would be wonderful," she said. "Rose... knows that her daughter does stand up, but she’s never seen her do it. So that would be a delight."

It's not just Midge who's causing familial drama in the series. The Weissmans also have to deal with their son, Noah (Will Brill), who's been secretly working for the CIA and is expecting a child with his wife, Astrid (Justine Lupe).

"Astrid has announced that she’s pregnant so that means that we’re going to become grandparents again," Shalhoub said. "That will be an interesting thing because of her... wackiness."

"And you can see how well we handle our own grandchildren already," Hinkle quipped of the obviously hands-off approach all adults seem to favor when it comes to Midge's two children. "We hardly seem to know what to do with them. Put them in front of TV sets!"

Abe himself has a tumultuous upcoming period as well, with his desire to quit his jobs at both Columbia University and Bell Labs and return to work on social activism, something Hinkle noted may not fly with Rose.

"It’s exciting that Tony’s character is going to have a huge shake up in his personal and professional life, so that’s going to affect my life because my character needs clothes and needs a nice house," she said. "So we need to figure that out."

With season three about to begin production, Shalhoub and Hinkle looked back on the remarkable response to the series, which has taken home multiple Emmy, Screen Actors Guild and Golden Globe awards.

"It’s frosting really, on the cake. I mean we’re just happy that the show is as hot as it is," Shalhoub, who nabbed a SAG Award for his performance earlier this year, said. "The awards are all wonderful. They maybe shine a little brighter light on the show for a while."

"I had never been to the SAG Awards before. I was absolutely blown away that our show had won an award," Hinkle added on the ensemble's win. "We’re so lucky to have a job. That’s the truth."

