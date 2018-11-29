Zachary Levi is joining The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel -- but what does that mean for Mrs. Maisel?

ET's Katie Krause recently spoke with Rachel Brosnahan at an event celebrating the American Express Cash Magnet Card in New York City, where she teased Levi's character, and how he shakes things up for Midge in season two.

"It was so much fun to have Zach on the show, and he fit right in seamlessly," the actress said. "He becomes a part of one of Midge's worlds."

Not much is known about Levi's character or storyline, other than the fact that he's an "eccentric" Manhattan doctor. "[He and Midge] run into each other in the Catskills, where so many of the families went for the summer," Brosnahan shared. "And you'll have to watch to see the rest."

The Catskills isn't the only location the story travels to in season two, as Mrs. Maisel heads to Paris. "I can tell you that not everybody goes to Paris... Paris is a bit of a detour," Brosnahan explained. "[But] we go, the outfits are fabulous, Midge has an incredible travel outfit."

"There is some love in Paris, and also some lack of love in Paris," she added.

While season one saw the end of Midge's marriage to Joel (Michael Zegen), in season two, Brosnahan is ready to shift the focus to another relationship -- the one between Midge and Suzie (Alex Borstein).

"Nobody really knows about [Midge's comedy career] thus far, really only Suzie. And I love their friendship so much. Alex Borstein calls it a 'wo-mance,' which I think is the perfect word for it," she shared. "How they feed off of each other and inspire each other, I think probably more Suzie to Midge than Midge to Suzie. But Suzie's really opened Midge's eyes, and has been more generous than she needs to be about teaching her about the world around her."

"I think season two, Midge is continuing to come into her own," Brosnahan said. "In season one, you saw her entire life fall apart before her, finding a voice she didn't know she had, finding a voice in a new way."

"In season two, [we're] looking at... this ripple effect from this giant secret that she's been sitting on," she continued. "She's being confronted with the reality of what this new career path entails, what it looks like when it's high highs and low lows, and that'll be challenging for her and everybody else."

Season two of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel premieres on Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 5.

