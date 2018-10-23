Midge is back!

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has set a premiere date for its anticipated second season -- and we've already circled it on our calendars! The delightful Amazon Prime Video series will release its entire eight-episode season on Wednesday, Dec. 5, ET has learned.

The new season kicks off after Midge’s (Rachel Brosnahan) triumph at the Gaslight. But with the fallout from her takedown of Sophie Lennon looming large, her climb up the comedy ladder will be more challenging than ever. As the actual grind of being a comic begins to take its toll on Midge, the pressure to come clean to her family weighs on her -- especially as her choices have a ripple effect on everyone around her.

From the looks of the new two-minute trailer, Mrs. Maisel is back and better than ever. Prominent guest stars for the sophomore run include Zachary Levi, playing an eclectic Manhattan doctor. Watch the full season two trailer below.

Mrs. Maisel won eight Emmys this past September, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Brosnahan and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Alex Borstein.

"It's crazy either way," Brosnahan told ET in July of her Emmy recognition. "It means a lot. The show has been really challenging and equally fulfilling, and it's certainly the hardest thing I've ever done."

"This has been so scary, but so fulfilling," she added of her unlikely transition from drama to comedy through this career-defining character. "This is the dream. How often does someone let you stretch yourself in this way and I'm eternally and forever grateful and indebted to [creators] Amy [Sherman-Palladino] and Dan [Palladino] for this opportunity, for letting me try this and trusting me with their baby."

Mrs. Maisel also stars Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen and Kevin Pollak.

