Apparently you can wear your wedding dress twice! Emmy winner Alex Borstein reclaimed her stunning silver wedding gown at Monday’s Emmys and it paid off big time.

“This is actually my wedding dress. This was from 20 years ago,” she told Glamour on the red carpet ahead of the show. "The marriage didn’t last, but the dress did. And I wanted to give it new life. So now it’s my Emmy dress. That’s the truth.”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star was previously married to Gilmore Girls actor Jackson Douglas from 1999 to 2014. The exes share children Henrietta, 5, and Barnaby Douglas, 10.

@AlexBorstein talking about her #Emmys dress that was actually her wedding dress! Now it’s her lucky Emmy dress! Alex, congrats on winning best supporting actress for @MaiselTV 👏 @glamourmagpic.twitter.com/J7wQDkAEMs — Jessica Radloff (@JRadloff) September 18, 2018

The beautiful dress proved to be lucky for Borstein, who picked up her second Emmy win for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy. After her name was announced, Borstein, untied the top part of her dress, tossed it to the side and did a shimmy onto the stage.

"I went without a bra,” Borstein first quipped into the microphone.

The jokes didn’t stop there. The actress went on to say, "What a platform. Ladies, when you use a public restroom, sit down. If you sit, we can all sit. Stop peeing on the seat.”

Prior to her red carpet debut, Borstein had some fun on Instagram, showing off her getting ready process.

“Just getting ready for the Emmys. Nothing out of the ordinary going on here,” Borstein quipped as she showed large moisturizing pads under her eyes and over and under her lips. "This is pretty much what happens every day. There’s someone doing my hair. Anyway, this is the real me. This is no makeup, no filter."

It was a big night for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel cast. The show picked up the Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress for Rachel Brosnahan, Outstanding Directing and Writing for Amy Sherman-Palladino, Outstanding Casting, and Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing Awards.

