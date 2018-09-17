Rachel Brosnahan's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel family has her back.

ET's Lauren Zima spoke to two of Brosnahan's co-stars, Tony Shalhoub and Marin Hinkle, at the 2018 Emmy Awards on Monday, where they revealed how the cast and crew dealt with the devastating death of designer Kate Spade in June. Spade was Brosnahan's aunt.

"Well, one thing that was extraordinary was that [creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Dan Palladino] honored the need to let her have some time and space," Hinkle said. "In fact, she was so strong. Rachel is very like her character, she was able to persevere through it, but they actually said, 'Why don't you take a little time for yourself?'"

"She wanted to keep going and keep working and not disrupt the production and they just wouldn't hear of it," Shalhoub added. "They said, 'No, no, we'll shoot around you. You go away for as long as you need,' and we've all been just trying to be a bench stop for her."

Shalhoub talked about the cast's close-knit friendships.

"In just two short seasons, we feel that the bond has just become so incredibly strong and important," he said. "I mean, we all do a lot of jobs, and we all work with great people and you form friendships, but many times they just tend to drift away -- but this time I really feel like we're just going to all be bothering each other forever."

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel clinched 14 Emmy nominations on Sunday, including an Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series nod for Brosnahan.

ET spoke to the 27-year-old actress in February, when she revealed the unexpected place she keeps her Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy for her role in the Amazon comedy.

Watch below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Related Gallery

Rachel Brosnahan Makes First Public Appearance Since Aunt Kate Spade's Death at 2018 Tony Awards

Rachel Brosnahan Remembers Aunt Kate Spade in Touching Video: 'She Was Effervescent'

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel': Midge Is Back in First Teaser for Season Two