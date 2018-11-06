Sophie Lennon will be back for more Marvelous Mrs. Maisel -- and this time, she wants her revenge.

ET spoke with Jane Lynch at the Los Angeles premiere of Ralph Breaks the Internet, where she teased her character's "fun" turn in season two of the Amazon series.

"Sophie Lennon, as you know, is a stand-up comedian, who in real life is a very smug, self-satisfied erudite woman," Lynch said. "Midge, in the last [season], bad-mouthed my character to the entire city of New York, so she exacts her revenge, Sophie does, in the last two episodes of this season."

While Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) ended season one with a redeeming performance at the Gaslight, Sophie's agent, Harry (David Paymer), made it clear that there would be a big impact -- and not in a good way -- on Midge's up-and-coming comedy career.

Lynch's Sophie won't return until the last two episodes of season two, but according to the actress, she makes quite the impact.

"I think it leaves it open for me coming back season three," she shared. "We'll see, but yeah, it's a lot of fun."

She's back with a brand new act! Season 2 of The Marvelous #MrsMaisel arrives 12/5 on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/qSbvY3cqvR — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (@MaiselTV) October 24, 2018

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season two premieres on Amazon on Dec. 5, but until then, Lynch is focused on her role as Calhoun in Ralph Breaks the Internet. The animated film sees the reunion of quite a few Disney princesses like Jodi Benson's Ariel, Mandy Moore's Rapunzel and Auli'i Cravalho's Moana, who represented at the movie's premiere on Monday.

"Yeah, it's just fantastic. There's so many people I get to meet tonight that I listen to their voices and I know their characters and here I get to meet them in the flesh," Lynch raved. "It's really fun."

Ralph Breaks the Internet hits theaters on Nov. 21.

