Amid an impressive awards season -- which may soon find her in rarefied company among other TV greats -- Rachel Brosnahan is still making time to give back.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star recently met up with ET while visiting the Los Angeles branch of Covenant House, an organization which works to provide housing and supportive services to youth facing homelessness.

"Homelessness is the least interesting thing about these kids," Brosnahan noted, while meeting with Shantel, a young woman who joined the Covenant House board after being helped by their services as a teen. "They are passionate young people."

The 28-year-old actress has been working with the organization for six years, long before beginning her celebrated stint as Midge Maisel on the Amazon Prime dramedy, which was created by Gilmore Girls mastermind Amy Sherman-Palladino.

The accolades have been rolling in since Mrs. Maisel's first season -- Brosnahan has won every award she's been nominated for -- and this weekend she could find herself in prestigious company if she also takes home a SAG Award for the series. The trophy would make her just the sixth person ever to sweep all the major TV awards in one season.

"Is that true?" Brosnahan marveled of the honor, which she would share with Tina Fey, Claire Danes, Bryan Cranston, Juliana Margulies and Sarah Paulson. "That would be absolute insanity."

But there's little time for the actress to rest on her laurels. Brosnahan told ET that the Maisel writers returned to work this week to begin crafting season 3, and production is expected to start in March.

So, amid her stellar cast of returning co-stars, is there anyone the actress is hoping to land for guest spot in the upcoming episodes? "I love Sterling K. Brown so much," she raved of the This Is Us star, before making her pitch: "We treat our guest stars well!"

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is now streaming on Amazon Prime. For more information on Covenant House and how to give back, visit covenanthouse.org.

