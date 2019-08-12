Sterling K. Brown Teases 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Character (Exclusive)

Sterling K. Brown is finally offering some juicy details on his role on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

ET's Keltie Knight caught up with the 43-year-old actor at the world premiere of The Angry Birds Movie 2 in L.A. on Sunday, where he shared some clues as to who he will be playing on the prestigious Amazon show.

Knight playfully guessed that the This Is Us star is either a musician, another comedian, a friend on tour, a big-time producer or a manager looking to nab Midge (Rachel Brosnahan).

"Those are all good and I'll actually tell you one of them is true. One of them is kind of true," he admitted, later joking, "I will tell you that, in the show, I happen to be African American, so that's good."

When asked what the production is like, Brown gushed: "It's great! Like, it's a completely different playground. ...it's the closest thing to live theatre I think I've done in front of a camera."

Back in April, the TV star revealed that he's joining the cast of the Emmy-winning show, even hinting that the show's creator, Amy Sherman-Palladino, as well as husband and EP Daniel Palladino, created a role specifically for him.

"I'm Eastward bound. I'm going to do a little TV show. Maybe you've heard of it? The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," he told the camera in a clip at the time. "The Palladinos were kind enough to write a little something for your boy and I said yes. So, stay tuned. I'm getting together with Midge and it's going to be awesome."

In Angry Birds 2, Red (Jason Sudeikis) and the rest of his feathered friends' feud with the green pigs continues as another island, covered in ice and looking to destroy them, is discovered. Brown voices Garry, a hip, cardigan-wearing, coffee-sipping pig who isn't quite sold on the gang's plan to fight back.

At Sunday's premiere, Brown hinted at why he decided to take on the animated film.

"So, I took Andrew, my oldest, to see the first Angry Birds movie, so it's cool that I get a chance to take him to see a premiere of the second one and his dad is in it," he shared alongside wife Ryan Michelle Bathe. "You can do it from home, right? So, you can knock out a flick and be with the family, not so bad."

The pair also have a 3-year-old son named Amare.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 opens nationwide on Tuesday.

GET MORE FILM AND TV UPDATES IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Zachary Levi on If He'll Be Back for 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 3 (Exclusive)

How 'Mrs. Maisel' and a Trip to Paris Is Helping Marin Hinkle Learn to Let Go of Fear (Exclusive)

Sterling K. Brown Officially Joins 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Following Rachel Brosnahan's Request

Related Gallery