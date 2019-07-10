Fans loved Zachary Levi as Midge's new love interest on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel-- but will he be back for season three?

ET's Lauren Zima asked Levi that very question at the 2019 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday. His answer wasn't a yes, but it also wasn't a no.

"I don't know," he said -- but quickly shared he'd love to return.

"Of course. I love those guys. I would love to," Levi added. "But they're very busy and doing what they're doing and I've been super busy with all the Shazam! stuff, so hopefully we can get there."

Season two of Mrs. Maisel saw Midge and Benjamin's Catskills romance head back to Manhattan, where he proposed, and she accepted. By the season finale, however, it appeared Midge would leave her life with Benjamin behind in favor of taking her comedy show on the road -- and a hookup with her ex, Joel.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Confirmed for season three is Sterling K. Brown, though details of his role are still under wraps. As Levi said, though, he's got a lot on his plate with the upcoming Shazam! sequel. The team is currently hard at work on a script, but he's still living on cloud nine after the first movie.

"After Shazam! I get [recognized at awards shows] a little bit more. Some people were huge Chuck fans back in the day or some have been Tangled fans, since they have kids, but now with Shazam! its a little more level ground, I guess," he shared. "I don't know, it's really fun."

"I spend so much time consuming so much sports and of all levels. Like, just watching the women's soccer team win the championship," Levi continued. "The World Cup, it's so, so cool. I was just sitting at home in Texas and me and my friends are watching it all go down live in France. Technology, A, is amazing and B, that our girls have continued to dominate and dominate and dominate, it's so cool. It's very inspiring, you know, from a national perspective. I find it very inspiring."

See more on Levi in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Zachary Levi on the Unexpected Place He's Been Looking for Love (Exclusive)

How 'Mrs. Maisel' and a Trip to Paris Is Helping Marin Hinkle Learn to Let Go of Fear (Exclusive)

Sterling K. Brown Officially Joins 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Following Rachel Brosnahan's Request

Related Gallery