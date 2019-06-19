Zachary Levi is a bit old fashioned -- at least by today's dating standards.

ET's Lauren Zima spoke with theShazam!star on the red carpet at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Saturday, where he revealed that his DMs aren't the best way to slide into his heart. Instead, he'd like to find his next relationship in real life.

"Everybody tries [to slide in my DMs], but that's a tough place to get into, guys," he confessed. "DMs is sacred! It's sacred."

"I don't know," he replied when asked how someone should ask him out. "Find me in a bar."

The 38-year-old actor has been the object of fans' affection for years, but his profile was significantly raised with the success of his role as superhero Shazam.

"I'm certainly trying to keep up the Shazambody. I've been pretty diligent," Levi told ET. "I've been eating well and working out consistently ever since I started this whole journey, and yeah, I feel good."

"We will get more Shazam!, I think that's the plan. They're writing the sequel -- or are in the process of writing the sequel -- right now, and hopefully we'll start shooting that not too long from now," he added.

Levi's request for the follow-up film is simple: he just wants to bring audiences "joy." "I think one of the coolest things about the movie Shazam!... it brought people joy. It legitimately brought people joy. If that's all I ever do in this world, I will be so grateful and so stoked."

On Saturday, however, Levi had more immediate concerns, like getting through his hosting gig at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. "I got no advice from hosts past. Maybe that was a bad idea -- we'll find out in a few hours," he joked. "[I'm] really just trying to be as authentic as I can and enjoy it."

