Zachary Levi couldn't be more excited about his superhero epic Shazam! to finally be flying into theaters.

Levi walked the red carpet at the premiere of his new movie at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Thursday, and ET spoke with the 38-year-old star about being in the superhero spotlight.

"I'm just grateful to be alive and employed," Levi said, smiling broadly, adding that hes' "actually run out of words" to describe how incredible it feels to be a part of something as massive as the DC comics universe and the lead in a huge-budget blockbuster.

"I've actually run out of words. It's very out-of-body. It's very humbling," Levi shared. "I've been doing this for 20 years now. I've come to so many incredible premieres doing this, and I've always kind of dreamed that I would be that guy. And now I'm that guy, and it's very, very weird."

"But I'm incredibly grateful and just trying to take it all in and enjoy as best as I can," he added.

One aspect to being a huge movie star, however, is getting to be a part of the studio's massive marketing push, and when it comes to Shazam!, that means Levi's image has been adorning billboards, posters and print ads across the country for weeks.

"It's a little abrasive, actually," the star joked, adding that while he's "unbelievably impressed" with the studio's enormous ad campaign, it's been a little embarrassing at times.

"I am everywhere, to the point where I feel like I have to apologize to people," he joked. "It was one thing when I was in a lot of places and now it's like people can't go by a bus stop without being like, 'There's Zach, chewing bubblegum again.' So I apologize to anyone who [feels] this is becoming ridiculous."

Levi spoke with ET's Ash Crossan last year, while promoting the hotly anticipated project, and he opened up about what drew him to the project.

In Shazam!, 14-year-old Billy Batson (Asher Angel) is a street-wise foster kid who ends up being chosen for a higher calling, and is given the incredible power to turn into an adult superhero with immense powers (played by Levi) just by shouting "SHAZAM!"

However, even as an adult hero he still has the mind and personally of his teenage self.

"[It's] essentially the movie Big meets the movie Superman," Levi explained. "I'm a man-child [so] this is the greatest -- I barely have to act half the time!"

Shazam! soars into theaters April 5.

