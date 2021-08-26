Steve Harvey Gets New Courtroom Comedy at ABC
Steve Harvey's court is in session! The TV personality will star in a new 10-episode courtroom comedy at ABC, the network announced at its Television Critics Association summer press tour on Thursday.
Judge Steve Harvey, working title, will welcome a variety of conflicts and characters to his courtroom, from small claims to big disputes and everything in between. "Steve plays by his own rules, basing his courtroom on his own life experiences and some good old common sense," ABC describes.
Casting is currently underway for the series. More information can be found here.
The courtroom comedy is produced by Den of Thieves, in association with Walt Disney Television’s newly formed alternative unit. Harvey, Brandon Williams, and Den of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager, Jared Morrell and Barb Bialkowski serve as executive producers, with Myeshia Mizuno as showrunner.
Judge Steve Harvey, which will premiere on ABC in 2022, is one of several projects on Harvey's plate. In an interview with ET last year, he said the 2019 cancelation of his daytime talk show, Steve, led to "one of the coolest things I've done," his series STEVE on Watch.
“It’s fine, man, because it really opened up a door that I didn’t know existed,” he shared. “And, this Facebook show, STEVE on Watch, has been such a tremendous blessing.”
See more on Harvey in the video below.
