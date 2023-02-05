Steve Lacy Rocks the 2023 GRAMMYs Alongside Thundercat

Steve Lacy was joined by Thundercat for a soulful rendition of his hit, "Bad Habit," at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards Sunday night. Dressed head-to-toe in a black Saint Laurent look by Anthony Vaccarello, Lacy rocked the stage with his soothing vocals and guitar. The 24-year-old singer even took a moment to go a cappella, putting his vocal range on display.

Thundercat also got his moment, showing off his skills on the bass while Lacy continued to sing.

It appears that Lacy also had a fan in Taylor Swift as well, with the "Anti-Hero" singer taking to her feet to dance to the track off Lacy's GRAMMY-winning album, Gemini Rights. The performance elicited a tear from Lacy's mom, who joined him on the red carpet ahead of the show.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Lacy took home the trophy for Best Progressive R&B Album for Gemini Rights, marking his first-ever GRAMMY win.

Before his big win and epic performance, Lacy hit the red carpet in style, again opting for an all-black look, rocking a blazer and matching pants, black shades and a sparkling broach that matched the white tips of his boots. Lacy's mother rocked a similar style, matching her son in a black suit.

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards are taking place at Crypto.com Arena and are being broadcast and streamed live on CBS and Paramount+. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from music's biggest night, including performances, GRAMMY winners and more.

