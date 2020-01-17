Steve Martin and Martin Short are teaming up once again for a new comedy.

Hulu has greenlit an original series starring the two comedians in an untitled series about three strangers who are obsessed with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one, it was announced Friday at the streaming service's winter Television Critics Association press tour session.

Martin and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie, Looking) co-created the series and will write, while they will serve as executive producers alongside This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and executive producer Jess Rosenthal and Short.

Martin and Short have worked together several times in the past, including co-starring in 1986's Three Amigos! and 1991's Father of the Bride.

The pals also co-headlined international comedy tours, first in 2016, which culminated with a 2018 Netflix comedy special, Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life, and are currently in the middle of their latest tour that runs through March in the U.K.

In 2017, Martin and Short reunited with their Father of the Bride co-star Kimberly Williams-Paisley in Nashville.

Loved seeing my former costars @SteveMartinToGo & @themartinshort at the Opryhouse tonight for their show in #Nashville 👏🏻👏🏻😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/5jORp2yucm — Kim Williams-Paisley (@Kimwilliamspais) March 20, 2017

In an exclusive interview with ET in 2016, Martin addressed rumors that there will be a third Father of the Bride film. "I don't think that's gonna happen," he admitted. "I'd have to play a grandfather -- do I want to do that? Yeah, of course I do, but I think we've seen enough."

EXCLUSIVE: Steve Martin On Whether 'Father of the Bride 3' Will Happen: 'I'd Have to Play a Grandfather'



