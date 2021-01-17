Steve Martin Shares His Experience Getting the Coronavirus Vaccine

Steve Martin took to Twitter on Sunday to share some good news and bad news with his fans. As for the good news, the iconic movie star said he's received the COVID-19 vaccination. And for the bad news, he joked that he got it because he's old.

"Good news/Bad news. Good news: I just got vaccinated! Bad news: I got it because I’m 75. Ha!," Martin tweeted on Sunday.

He went on to say his experience was "smooth as silk."

"The operation in NYC was smooth as silk (sorry about the cliché @BCDreyer!) and hosted to perfection by the US Army and National Guard," he shared. "Thank you all, and thank you science."

Good news/Bad news. Good news: I just got vaccinated! Bad news: I got it because I’m 75. Ha! The operation in NYC was smooth as silk (sorry about the cliché @BCDreyer!) and hosted to perfection by the US Army and National Guard. Thank you all, and thank you science. — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) January 17, 2021

Martin, a New York resident, also shared exactly how he got the vaccine after a fan said they could not "find a place for my 83 year old mother in law who lives in NYC."

"I signed up ON line through an NYC dot gov website (sorry I don’t have the exact site), and waited IN line at the Javits Center," Martin replied.

I signed up ON line through an NYC dot gov website (sorry I don’t have the exact site), and waited IN line at the Javits Center. https://t.co/Ohp3frxy6i — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) January 17, 2021

The Father of the Bride star claimed that the vaccine hasn't had any side effects yet. "Right now, I’m having no fide resects," he quipped.

Right now, I’m having no fide resects. https://t.co/SUYyvOexeW — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) January 17, 2021

This isn't the first time Martin has tweeted about the coronavirus. In September, he joked about making sure fans can still recognize him under his mask. His solution? Wearing a giant "Steve Martin" sign over his head with an arrow pointing down!

"I always wear a mask when I go outside. But something about it was leaving me anxious and unsettled," he tweeted. "I thought about the problem, addressed it, and here is the solution."

I always wear a mask when I go outside. But something about it was leaving me anxious and unsettled. I thought about the problem, addressed it, and here is the solution. pic.twitter.com/aUW4jHI3dX — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) September 12, 2020

How Rising COVID-19 Cases Are Changing 2021 Awards Season This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

Martha Stewart Gets COVID-19 Vaccine, Says She Didn't 'Jump the Line'

Kamala Harris and Husband Doug Emhoff Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

Dr. Anthony Fauci Gets Coronavirus Vaccine

Related Gallery