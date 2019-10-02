The cast of West Side Story is feeling pretty and witty and wrapped, as Steven Spielberg announced that filming on the musical officially came to a close on Saturday.

"This has been a journey without precedence: A joyful, stunningly moving, endlessly surprising encounter with the story and score of one of the world's greatest musicals," the director wrote in a note shared on Twitter.

"My brilliantly talented, fiercely committed, generous and apparently inexhaustible cast and crew of hundreds have given our film everything they've got," the letter reads. "And already I can say that the film we'll be releasing on December 18, 2020 owes everything to them, as does its immensely grateful director."

It’s a wrap on West Side Story. To mark the end of production, Steven wanted to share a few thoughts and images with you.



Spielberg also shared three new set photos, including a behind-the-scenes shot with his leads -- David Alvarez (Bernardo), Ariana DeBose (Anita), Rachel Zegler (Maria) and Ansel Elgort (Tony) -- and a selfie he took with Rita Moreno, who plays a reworked version of the character Doc named Valentina.

The musical -- the latest adaptation of the 1957 Broadway show, previously made into an Oscar-winning film in '61 -- centers on rival gangs the Sharks and Jets. ET recently spoke with Elgort, who described this West Side Story as a "total reimagining" of the original. "There's dancing and singing and the music is the same, but otherwise it's a total reimagining and it all comes from Steven's vision," he explained.

West Side Story arrives in theaters on Dec. 18, 2020.

