Steven Spielberg Wraps 'West Side Story,' Celebrates 'Endlessly Surprising' Experience With New Photos
The cast of West Side Story is feeling pretty and witty and wrapped, as Steven Spielberg announced that filming on the musical officially came to a close on Saturday.
"This has been a journey without precedence: A joyful, stunningly moving, endlessly surprising encounter with the story and score of one of the world's greatest musicals," the director wrote in a note shared on Twitter.
"My brilliantly talented, fiercely committed, generous and apparently inexhaustible cast and crew of hundreds have given our film everything they've got," the letter reads. "And already I can say that the film we'll be releasing on December 18, 2020 owes everything to them, as does its immensely grateful director."
Spielberg also shared three new set photos, including a behind-the-scenes shot with his leads -- David Alvarez (Bernardo), Ariana DeBose (Anita), Rachel Zegler (Maria) and Ansel Elgort (Tony) -- and a selfie he took with Rita Moreno, who plays a reworked version of the character Doc named Valentina.
The musical -- the latest adaptation of the 1957 Broadway show, previously made into an Oscar-winning film in '61 -- centers on rival gangs the Sharks and Jets. ET recently spoke with Elgort, who described this West Side Story as a "total reimagining" of the original. "There's dancing and singing and the music is the same, but otherwise it's a total reimagining and it all comes from Steven's vision," he explained.
West Side Story arrives in theaters on Dec. 18, 2020.
