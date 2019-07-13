Say hello to Anita!

Almost a month after the first look at Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake was released, fans are now being introduced to Ariana DeBose as the iconic character.

The 28-year-old actress plays the girlfriend of Bernardo -- played by David Alvarez -- who is the leader of the Puerto Rican street gang, the Sharks. In the pic, Anita is all smiles, wearing a yellow dress with a white apron around her waist.

The latest musical version is an adaptation of the original Broadway production and explores young love and tensions between rival gangs the Jets and the Sharks on the streets of 1957 New York.

Ansel Elgort takes over the lead role as Tony with newcomer Rachel Zegler starring opposite him as Maria. The actors are also joined by Ana Isabelle who plays Rosalia, Corey Stoll as Lieutenant Schrank, Brian d'Arcy James as Officer Krupke and Curtiss Cook as Abe. The legendary Rita Moreno, who starred as Anita in the 1961 film and won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, is also a part of the remake and plays Valentina. The role is a reconceived version of drugstore owner and Tony’s boss, Doc.

ET spoke with Moreno in February where she dished on her new West Side Story role.

"What they did, which I thought was pretty clever, you know the candy store where the kids would hang out, the gangs, was run by a man named Doc," she explained. "Well Doc is gone. He probably passed away and his wife Valentina is now running the candy store."

West Side Story is currently in production and is expected to hit theaters on December 18, 2020.

