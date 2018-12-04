Steven Yeun and his wife, Joana Pak, are going to have a second child!



The exciting news arrived on Pak’s Instagram account, where she proudly posted a mirror selfie in which she is showcasing a growing baby bump.



She captioned the fun image with a series of emojis that appear to be representing her family tree, now including two children. And, although the Walking Dead star hasn’t mentioned the baby news on his own account, he did like the image.

Yeun and Pak are already proud parents of a baby boy, Jude, who was born in March 2017. The couple married in December 2016 in Los Angeles.



As fans know, the 34-year-old actor was one of the Walking Dead’s first series regulars. But his character, Glenn, died gruesomely at the hands of the villainous leader Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) at the beginning of season seven after the show cleverly tricked fans into believing he might have died in season six.



However, he clearly continues to remain close with the TWD gang, posting a photo of Andrew Lincoln and Scott Wilson during a round of golf. Both actors have also left the show.

Since leaving the zombie-infested show, Yeun has appeared in films like Okja, Sorry to Bother You and the new acclaimed thriller Burning. He’s also lent his voice to animated shows like Final Space and Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia.



