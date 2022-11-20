Stevie Wonder and Charlie Puth came through on the keys! The pair delivered an incredible duel-piano duet in tribute to Lionel Richie at the 2022 American Music Awards.

Wonder and Puth kicked off their tribute to the show's Icon Award recipient with Richie's Commodore's hit, "Three Times a Lady," each taking turns singing parts of the ballad.

Next up was "Easy (Like Sunday Morning,)" chosen by Puth, who sang the '70s song in A flat major -- the key he said Richie sounds the best in.

The pair went back and forth playing a medley of Richie's vast catalog of hits -- including "All Night Long," "Brick House" and "Jesus Is Love" -- all while the man of honor watched from the audience with a broad smile on his face.

Finally, the pair wound up performing a cover of "We Are The World," and just like the original incarnation, the stage was filled with big-name stars to help sing along. Ari Lennox, Muni Long, Smokey Robinson, Melissa Etheridge, Jimmie Allen and more joined together on stage to belt out the tune.

It was a beautifully fitting tribute to Richie, and a lively way to close out the performance-packed evening of music and entertainment.

The 2022 American Music Awards aired live Sunday, Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Check out the night's full list of winners here!

