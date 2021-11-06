'Stranger Things' New Season 4 Teaser Reveals Key Details: Watch!
Joe Keery Promises 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Will Be Worth the …
'You' Season 3: Penn Badgely Reacts to Deadliest Twists and Seas…
How ‘Insecure’s Yvonne Orji Thinks Fans Will React to Final Seas…
JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew Break Up After Less Than 1 Year as a Co…
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Enjoy Wine and Pasta During Romantic…
Alec Baldwin Fired Prop Gun That Killed ‘Rust’ Cinematographer a…
Alec Baldwin Accidental Fatal Shooting: Firearms Expert Says The…
‘The View’: ‘Shark Tank’ Star Makes Cringy, Fat Shaming Joke Abo…
Alec Baldwin Speaks Out After Accidentally Killing Crew Member o…
Kristen Stewart on Her 'Spencer' Transformation, Kourtney and Tr…
Kate McKinnon Transforms Into Carole Baskin For ‘Joe Exotic’ Ser…
‘Tiger King 2’ Trailer Teases Big Cats and Big Drama!
Dwayne Johnson Vows to Ban Real Guns on Set, Ryan Reynolds on Wi…
Hilary Duff Reacts to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's 'Lizzie McGu…
Adele Speaks Out on Her Divorce and Confirms Relationship With R…
'The Neighborhood' Sneak Peek: Dave Is Worried About Gemma After…
Selena Gomez Gets Flirty With Chef in 'Selena + Chef' Season 3 T…
Anthony Anderson and Mom Doris Preview ‘House Haunters’ Series (…
Watch Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Discuss Having Kids
The countdown to Stranger Things season 4 is officially on!
As part of Netflix's Stranger Things Day on Saturday, the streaming service released a new teaser for the upcoming season that reveals more information -- including its new settle. As footage hints, the crew -- led by Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven -- are definitely not in Hawkins, Indiana anymore.
Instead, they'll be venturing to sunny California.
"I even like school now. I have made lots of friends," Eleven says in her letter to . "Even so, I am ready for spring break. Mostly because I get t see you. We will have the best spring break ever."
And just as she says that, chaos ensues. Just another day on Stranger Things!
Watch the new teaser trailer below.
Stranger Things returns in 2022 on Netflix. For more, watch below.
To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.
RELATED CONTENT:
‘Stranger Things’ Shares New Teaser for Season 4
'Stranger Things' Season 4 to Premiere in 2022: Watch the New Teaser
Joe Keery and Director Shawn Levy Tease 'Stranger Things' Season 4