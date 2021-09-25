‘Stranger Things’ Shares New Teaser for Season 4
Stranger Things Season 4 sneak peek
On Saturday, during Netflix’s global fan event, the Duffer Brothers, as well as stars Gaten Matarazzo and Joe Keery, debuted the latest teaser for Stranger Things 4. This marks the fourth in recent months as fans eagerly await its 2022 debut.
While the first teaser revealed Hopper’s (David Harbour) return, the second one focused on Eleven’s (Millie Bobby Brown) past and the third teased its release date, the newest video confirms a location fans have long speculated about: the Creel House.
Inviting audiences to enter at their own risk, the teaser gives a glimpse into how season 4’s newest character, Victor Creel (Robert Englund), who is described as “a disturbed and intimidating man who is imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a gruesome murder in the 1950s,” will play into the upcoming episodes.
The increasingly intense teasers show how the series has grown and matured since its debut, which is something Matarazzo (Dusty) is “pretty stoked” about. “I think the tone [has] definitely matured for sure, and I think they do that on purpose because I think they want their show to mature with their kids,” the actor explained to ET, referring to creators, Matt and Ross.
He added, “As we are growing older as people, we have to grow older as characters. They’re confronted by this issue, but they embrace it, and they use it to their advantage.”
Meanwhile, producer and director Shawn Levy said that fans can expect “a season that is wildly more epic than the first three,” which has only been hinted at in the teasers. Keery (Steve) added that the long-awaited episodes will be “worth the wait.”
Stranger Things 4 will premiere in 2022 on Netflix. Seasons 1-3 are now streaming.
