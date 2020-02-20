Subway Singer Becomes Viral Sensation for Her 'Shallow' Performance

A new singer is stepping into Lady Gaga's shoes! Content creator Kevin Freshwater recently shared a video of himself approaching people on the street and asking them to complete famous lyrics.

The standout from the two-and-a-half-minute clip was certainly Charlotte Awbery, a British singer who wowed with her rendition of "Shallow" from A Star Is Born.

Though she was initially timid, when Freshwater encouraged her to keep going, she impressively performed out the chorus. "I'm off the deep end, watch as I dive in / I'll never meet the ground / Crash through the surface where they can't hurt us / We're far from the shallow now," she belted out.

Social media users quickly expressed their love for Awbery's performance, with one writing that it was "better than Lady Gaga" and another commenting that they are "literally obsessed" with the now-viral singer.

I would really like to be friends with that women in the subway who sang shallow better than lady gaga — skinny paula dean (@DonatellasHag) February 19, 2020

I’m literally obsessed with Charlotte awbery aka the subway station shallow lady — nayla (@heejinslisa) February 19, 2020

The "Shallow" video came shortly after Awbery, who now has more than 160,000 Instagram followers, shared a clip of herself impressively singing an a capella version of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow."

Watch the video below for more viral moments.

