Succession actress Crystal Finn is opening up about a scary incident during a trip to the Plumas National Forest in Northern California last month.

The actress, who played Lauren Pawson in the season 4 "America Decides" episode of Succession, revealed that she was attacked by otters while swimming in the forest's Feather River.

"I felt something on my back side and on my leg," Finn told the San Francisco Chronicle of the attack.

She continued, "I started looking around and yelling out and [the otters] popped up right in front of me. Then they dove down and started going at me again. I could see the bites on my legs and knew I had been bitten on my butt -- that one was the worst, but I couldn't see it. The bites really hurt."

While she wasn't sure about the motivation for the attack, Finn thought that it might have been a mother protecting her children.

The actress was treated for her injuries at Tahoe Forest Hospital in Truckee, California, where she was told of other recent otter attacks in the area.

Finn also told the outlet that she was glad she hadn't brought her young daughter along for the swim, adding, "It would have been a lot worse."

The incident comes after reports of other attacks from otters, seals and other aquatic mammals in California waters. Local photographer Mark Woodward told ABC 7 News in July that he's seen the animals become increasingly aggressive.

"I have photographed a lot of otters over the years; I have never seen anything like this," he told the outlet.

On Aug. 3, otters also attacked three women in southern Montana who were inner tubing down a tributary of the Missouri River, with one victim needing to be airlifted to a hospital.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kerry Washington Reveals She Suffered Panic Attacks as a Young Child

Robert De Niro's Daughter Defends Son After His Accidental Overdose

Ava Max Attacked by Fan on Stage During Show: 'He Slapped Me So Hard'

Robert Irwin Suffers Snake Bite by Same Species That Once Attacked Late Dad Steve This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery