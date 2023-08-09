Drena De Niro is speaking out in defense of her late son, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, who died of an accidental drug overdose on July 2. He was 19.

Drena, the daughter of Robert De Niro, took to Instagram on Wednesday with a message about Leandro and how she would like him to be remembered.

"I see that many people feel it's necessary to place the blame on my son for using the drugs, to me as his mother for being hurt, shocked and angry at the sudden loss of my only child and even on his grandfather, whom many seem to think possesses a direct connection or influence on how the U.S. borders are operated," Drena posted to Instagram. "Now I know there is no way to reason with stupidity or ignorance but I will say that as long as we keep blaming the addict and the person suffering mental illness we are going to continue to see more of this."

She added of Leandro, "My son suffered tremendously through the pandemic as maybe many of your kids had but sadly addiction took over in the last year and eventually killed him. When you decide to comment on people's misfortune and loss at least really think about the emotional and mental fragility of the people you're attacking online."

According to New York City's chief medical examiner, Leandro died of an accidental overdose from the toxic effects of fentanyl, bromazolam, alprazolam, 7-aminoclonazepam, ketamine and cocaine.

Drea continued her post with a message to those criticizing her family amid such a tragedy. "We are all human beings in the end. Neither I, my family, nor my son asked to be public tabloid fodder for trolling. That's just what we have to deal with on top of a paramount loss."

She concluded her post with a message for those mothers and family members who might be suffering like she is with the loss of a loved one to addiction.

"My heart, prayers and alliance is with anyone who is suffering the loss of their child or loved one to this nightmare of addiction and fentanyl overdose or suicide," she wrote. "...I also hope his passing will help bring more empathy, understanding and support to families and people who are struggling with mental health, suicide and addiction."

In addition to this statement, Drea also thanked her supporters in the Instagram caption while also asking that those commenting on her posts be respectful.

"Thank you for the outpouring of love and understanding that we’ve received over the death of our beloved Leandro," she began her message. "However there’s been a lot of misunderstanding and misrepresentation of facts that I as his mother can not sit by and not speak up about. I would like to keep the comments open in respect to our friends, our friends and others who’ve lost their kids to this disease and others who might get some kind of comfort from this and want to share but idiocy and mean spiritedness won’t be tolerated as it’s too sensitive and painful of a situation for myself and Leo’s friends and family . Please keep it respectful it’s just an experience and opinion . ♥️🙏🏽 #RipLeandroDeNiroRodriguez 🕊️8-11-03~7-2-23 🕊️."

Model Linda Evangelista praised Drea for her honest post, commenting, "Drena, so sorry you have to deal with this in addition to your loss. One can only imagine how profound your sadness and grief are. You are so courageous to speak out and are already helping. Leo must be so proud. ♥️🙏🏻"

Actress Debi Mazar also responded, "Drena..Thank you for being so courageous and speaking out through your profound loss. A mother shouldn’t have to go through this.We are Holding Leo close to our hearts, especially with his birthday coming up. Please try to tune out the noise of toxic people if possible.We LOVE you and Carlos.❤️💪🏽❤️❤️."

Leandro was laid to rest on July 8 in New York City, just a week after his death. His grandfather and the rest of his family and friends were seen leaving the Frank E. Campbell Funeral Home in Manhattan before heading to the cemetery in Valhalla, New York. The actor's father and Leandro's great-grandfather, Robert De Niro Sr., is buried at the same cemetery.

