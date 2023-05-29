'Succession' Star Sarah Snook Gives Birth to Her First Child

There's officially a new member in the Snook line of succession.

Sarah Snook has given birth to her first child with her husband, Australian comedian Dave Lawson, announcing the new arrival on Instagram just one day after the highly-anticipated Succession finale.

"It’s hard to express what this show has meant to me," Snook captioned a pic of her and her new bundle of joy watching the acclaimed HBO series together. "The places I got to go, the immense talent I got to work with…it breaks my heart that it is all over. But my heart had to be this full of all the memories, good times, challenges and triumphs, to be able to break at all…so that makes me grateful. To have been blessed to join this crazy adventure of a show will be a career highlight, which will no doubt be hard to top. I am so, so proud and humbled by everyone’s hard work season after season: we all set the bar high for each other, then exceeded it and excelled, in every department."

"The friendships, the scripts, the locations, the one liners, the early mornings, the last minute changes, all the highs and lows: I’m going to miss it all. The people of this show are a talented bunch, and I’m proud to have worked alongside them, it’s the people I will miss most of all," she continued. "I just watched the final episode of the final season of something that has changed my life. And now, my life has changed again. Thank you for all the love and support."

The baby's arrival comes after the Succession star revealed her pregnancy on the red carpet at the fourth and final season premiere of the hit HBO series in March. The mom-to-be cradled her baby bump as she sported a black jumpsuit topped with a metallic duster jacket. At the time, she was 32 weeks pregnant, confirming she finished up the show while expecting.

"You couldn't tell -- it's not super big at the moment still," Snook told ET of her baby bump.

The first-time mom married Lawson in 2021. "At the beginning of the pandemic last year, I got locked down in Melbourne with one of my best mates and we fell in love,” she told Vogue Australia. "We’ve been friends since 2014, lived together, travelled together, always excited to see each other, but totally platonic. We’ve just never been single at the same time. I proposed and we got married in February in my backyard."

