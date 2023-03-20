'Succession' Star Sarah Snook Is Pregnant, Debuts Baby Bump at Season 4 Premiere (Exclusive)
Sarah Snook Reveals Pregnancy at 'Succession' Premiere and Gushe…
Watch Blac Chyna Have Her Face Filler Removed
Lisa Vanderpump ‘Flabbergasted’ by Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandova…
'1000-Lb. Sisters' Amy Slaton Welcomes Her Second Child
Blac Chyna Shows Off Filler-Free Look
Amanda Bynes Hospitalized on Psychiatric Hold After Being Found …
Ariana Madix Wants Tom Sandoval 'to Die' in 'Vanderpump Rules' S…
Ariana Madix Breaks Her Silence on Tom Sandoval-Raquel Leviss Af…
Lance Reddick, 'The Wire' and 'John Wick' Star, Dead at 60
Blac Chyna Dissolves Booty Filler and Gets Breasts Reduced
90s Con: Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell on What Fans Can Expect…
'The Bachelor': Zach Tells Ariel He Doesn't Want to Have Sex in …
'American Idol' Contestant Gets Revenge After Being 'Kanye'd' in…
Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall Marry -- See The Pics!
'American Idol': Single Mom Cries as Young Daughter Watches Hear…
Inside Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’: Behind the Scenes, Rehear…
Niall Horan Reacts to 'The Voice' Contestant's Harry Styles-Insp…
Billy Gardell Spills on Season 4 of ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ and Hi…
Avril Lavigne and Tyga Confirm Relationship With PDA and a Kiss!
Sarah Snook is going to be a mom! The celebrated actress debuted her baby bump on the red carpet of the Succession season 4 premiere on Monday.
Snook stunned in a black and silver ensemble while posing for photos ahead of the premiere, held at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City, and she spoke with ET's Rachel Smith about the joyful news.
"It's exciting!" Snook said as she touched her burgeoning baby bump. "I feel great."
Snook said she doesn't have to wait "too much longer" before she welcomes her first bundle of joy, sharing, "Like two months? Well, I'm at 32 weeks."
The actress -- who stars as Shiv Roy on the acclaimed HBO drama -- also confirmed that she was pregnant when they were filming the fourth and final season, but they didn't have to worry about shooting around it for continuity.
"I mean, you couldn't super tell," Snook said with a laugh. "Because it's not super big, at least at the moment."
Snook is married to Australian comedian Dave Lawson. The pair tied the knot in their backyard in Brooklyn in 2021.
As for her show coming to an end, Snook said that she's excited for people to see what they've come up with, but admitted that leaving her castmates will be a difficult experience.
"We've all become really close, like actual siblings," Snook said, adding that the show coming to and end is "a bummer, because it's such a beloved show by both the people creating it, and the people watching it. But I think going out on a high is also a powerful thing."
The fourth and final season of Succession premieres Sunday, March 26 on HBO.
RELATED CONTENT:
Why 'Succession' Star Sarah Snook Missed 2022 Critics Choice Awards
'Succession' Season 3: Sarah Snook Talks Shiv, the Shareholders & Tom
Claire Danes Shows Off Baby Bump While Reuniting With Damian Lewis
Rihanna Shows Off Baby Bump During Birthday Dinner With A$AP Rocky
Related Gallery