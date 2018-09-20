Suge Knight Reaches Deal, Pleads No Contest to Voluntary Manslaughter

Rap mogul Marion “Suge” Knight has reached a plea deal over allegations that he murdered one man and tried to kill another by running them down with a truck back in 2015.



At a hearing Thursday afternoon in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Knight plead no contest to voluntary manslaughter. His trial was scheduled to begin this coming Monday. Under the plea deal, he could get up to 28 years in prison when sentenced.



Knight, 52, had been charged with murder, attempted murder and hit-and-run for using a pickup truck to allegedly run down Carter and Cle “Bone” Sloan in the parking lot of Tam’s Burgers in the 1200 block of West Rosecrans Avenue on Jan. 29, 2015. Carter died and Sloan survived his injuries.



Knight also is accused of robbery and threateningStraight Outta Compton director F. Gary Gray in a separate case.



Knight co-founded Death Row Records. In January, two of his attorneys were arrested on charges that they tried to pay off potential witnesses in his murder case.



