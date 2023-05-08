End of an era! The iconic Canadian pop punk group Sum 41 are going their separate ways following the upcoming release of their final album.

The band -- fronted by rocker Deryck Whibley -- announced the news of their plans to break up in a grateful statement posted to Twitter on Monday.

"Being in Sum 41 since 1996 brought us some of the best moments of our lives," the group shared in their post. "We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new, who have supported us in every way.

"It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear this from us first," the statement continued. "Sum 41 will be disbanding. We will still be finishing all of our current upcoming tour dates this year, and we're looking forward to releasing our final album Heaven :x: Hell, along with a final worldwide headlining tour to celebrate."

"For now, we look forward to seeing all of you skumf*ks on the road, and are excited for what the future will bring for each of us," the statement continued. "Thank you for the last 27 years of Sum 41."

Sum 41 found massive success in the pop punk musical landscape emerging in the early 2000s with their debut album All Killer No Filler in 2001. The album features three of their biggest singles, including "Fat Lip," "In Too Deep" and "Motivation."

The group were later nominated for a GRAMMY Award for Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance in 2012 for their song "Blood in My Eyes," off their 2011 album Screaming Bloody Murder.

Heaven :x: Hell will be the band's 8th studio album, following their 2009 album Order in Decline.

