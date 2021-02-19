Winter is coming... to Bravo! Well, Winter House. A source tells ET the network will soon go into production on Winter House (a working title), a Summer House spinoff which will see stars from the Hamptons-set show and Southern Charm cast members spend an extended vacation together in Stowe, Vermont. People was first to report the news after Instagram gossip account DeuxMoi shared speculative intel.

Summer House's Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Paige DeSorbo, Lindsay Hubbard and Ciara Miller are expected to move into a ski chalet alongside Southern Charm's Austen Kroll and Craig Conover. More Bravo-lebrities may join before production begins in the coming weeks.

The stars will film under similar COVID protocols used during production on Summer House's fifth season, which shot last year. There will be a mandatory two-week quarantine and regular testing throughout filming. It appears Craig and Austen are already in Vermont preparing for the show, as seen in Craig's Instagram stories on Thursday.

Instagram / Craig Conover

Bravo has no comment on the series at this time. Summer House season 5 is currently airing Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, while Southern Charm just wrapped its seventh season run last week.

RELATED CONTENT:

‘Summer House’: Lindsay Hubbard on Reliving Her Breakup and the Drama With Hannah & Luke (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

'Summer House's Lindsay on Her 'Timeline 4 Life' and Hannah-Luke Drama

'Summer House': Hannah and Paige on Season's 5 Breakups and Breakdowns

Hannah Berner on New Talk Show, New Man and 'Summer House' Season 5