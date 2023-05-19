Summer should be fun. Silas? Maybe not so fun...

Yeah, Summer House: Martha's Vineyard is taking a page out of the OG series' handbook, with a little friction between the house's resident couple. In ET's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's all-new episode, Silas Cooper tries to shut down wife Jasmine Ellis Cooper's girls' night out plans. The house is gathered in the kitchen, and Jasmine's BFF, Jordan Emanuel, is plotting the ladies' next move, announcing to the group, "We're going to the clurb, and we're gonna have a good time!"

Silas looks on unamused as Jasmine reminds him she and Jordan, plus housemates Bria Fleming and Shanice Henderson, all met while working as servers at the Playboy Club in New York City.

"We're throwin' a** in a circle," Shanice jumps in to say. "We are going to the strip club."

"I mean, free drinks are great!" Jasmine adds, and it's the comment that really sets off Silas.

"If you get free drinks..." he starts to reply, but struggles to come up with more, before blurting out, "No free drinks. Jasmine, she gotta pay for her own drinks. That's it."

"Seriously, why no free drinks?" Jasmine asks. "I'm very confused."

"No free drinks from guys," Silas clarifies. "What I'm saying is, if you accept a free drink, the wrong guys can take that as an invitation."

"I think you guys are just intimidated," Jasmine tells her husband. "We're gonna have a great time."

Watch it all play out here:

"When Jasmine is around her friends, how she acts is still fairly new to me, because we met during the pandemic so, for over six months, we spent a lot of time with each other," Silas notes in a confessional. "So, I never really had the chance to see her out with her girls. I’m not naive, right? I know they worked at the Playboy Club, had a good time, but this is my wife now."

When ET spoke with Jasmine and Silas ahead of the season, they reflected on the growing pains they worked through while filming the show in the early days of their marriage. They celebrate their one-year anniversary next month.

"I learned that I could work on being more flexible, and being more present," Silas said. "I think that's something that I learned about myself, and what I learned about my wife is that she is super important, for me to be flexible in a sense of, to listen to her and to be more receptive, to change it, right?"

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

