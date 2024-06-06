Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke got into it about their nasty breakup on the Summer House reunion.

The first episode of the two-part reunion special aired Thursday night, and much of the drama centered around Hubbard and Radke's relationship and how it came to a screeching (literally) halt just days after filming wrapped on season 8 last August.

The reunion camera crew first caught up with the former couple backstage, where Lindsay claimed that Carl "told a lot of lies" in order to "villainize" her in their split.

Carl and Lindsay then took the stage, ignoring each other at first, before both agreeing with host Andy Cohen that they are relieved they didn't end up going through with their wedding.

The rest of the cast agreed. "It's unanimous," Lindsay declared.

Carl then shared with Andy that he didn't plan to break up with Lindsay in the scene that was filmed for the show, saying it was "hard to re-watch."

However, Lindsay fired back that Carl brought up a breakup early on in the conversation -- hinting that she felt he wasn't telling the truth -- also claiming that her ex "screamed at the top of his lungs" for 45 minutes before the cameras arrived to film the scene.

Despite that claim, the entire Summer House cast raised their hand when asked who thought that Carl was afraid of Lindsay -- which caused the jilted fiancée to fire back that her ex is actually afraid of a "tough conversation." Carl simply reiterated his past claims of being a "people pleaser," confessing that he was a little fearful of Lindsay during their fights.

Speaking to ET in November at BravoCon in Las Vegas, Radke said the heartbreaking decision to break up was a byproduct of analyzing a relationship that, to him, had serious foundational issues he just couldn't look past.

"I wanted to get married and have a family, but I think when you are getting to a point in your relationship where... we've been in couples therapy since November of 2022 every week for foundational things that we needed to work on," Radke told ET. "We've really been committed to try and work through things and get on the same page, but a wedding, having a family -- that is a serious, serious thing."

"I think -- given where the summer was and how our relationship had been going -- people will see that I had to really dig deep inside and have a very difficult and emotional conversation with her that I felt that I had to do because I really believe our relationship wasn't in that position where it needed to be," he added.

Nevertheless, a source told ET in September that Hubbard was "blindsided" and "completely devastated" by the breakup, and that she was leaning on her female co-stars to get her through the split.

"I sat down on my couch looking to repair a conflict about careers and future finances," Hubbard told ET in February of what she thought she was filming that day. "I was like, 'OK, we have to get on the same page.' Like, we had this conflict the other day about what we're doing in life and how we're making money, and that's what I sat down thinking that we were repairing, the conflict. And he sat down with a very different vibe."

In the teaser for part two of the reunion, it appears that Lindsay will address past claims about recording Carl and locking herself in the bathroom during their fights "out of safety" concerns.

Part two of Summer House's season 8 reunion airs on Thursday, June 13, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo -- both parts stream next day on Peacock.

